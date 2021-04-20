Manchester City sets in motion 'procedures to withdraw' from breakaway Super League

Less than 48 hours after the formation of a new European Super League, English Premier League Manchester City said it had begun the process of withdrawing from the exclusive competition.

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League," said the 2019 Premier League champion.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source close to Chelsea -- another of the 12 founding members of the Super League -- told CNN Sport that the club was preparing to ask for its own withdrawal from the European Super League.

The source says Chelsea leadership spent the last two days discussing the situation with its stakeholders, community and fans and decided they can't break away and join the Super League if the fans aren't invested in the project.