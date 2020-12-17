Man who claimed to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen gets two years in prison

The FBI has confirmed that a 23-year-old who identified himself as "Timothy Pitzen" is not the boy who went missing almost eight years ago.

A man who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6, has been sentenced to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft, federal prosecutors say.

Brian Michael Rini, 24, of Medina, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on April 18, 2019. He pleaded guilty in January 2020 and was sentenced Tuesday in US District Court in Cincinnati.

The case began in April 2019, when police responded to reports of a male acting suspiciously in a neighborhood in Newport, Kentucky, US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Ben Glassman told CNN at the time.

When police arrived, Rini told them he was Timmothy and he had escaped captors as a victim of sex trafficking, Glassman said. DNA test swabs later showed that Rini was not the boy.

CNN has reached out to Rini's public defender, Richard Monahan, for comment.