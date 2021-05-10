Man who claimed 'Foxitis' prompted him to rush Capitol says he believed 'America was being robbed of a president'

A US Capitol riot defendant whose lawyer says he was hooked on Fox News and developed "Foxitis" said Monday evening that he had "believed that America was being robbed of a President" when he participated in the insurrection.

Anthony Antonio, who is charged with five federal crimes related to the riot, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Prime Time" that he "got wrapped up in what was being told to me, and what was on TV" and as a result "truly believed that (former President Donald Trump) won the election."

"As of right now, I acknowledge, I know that Joe Biden is our President. That's not a mystery; that's a fact. But, I felt like, maybe I believed that America was being robbed of a president," Antonio said. "And I now know that that was a lie."

The charges against Antonio include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and destruction of government property. He has not yet entered a plea.