Man tied to Matt Gaetz's extortion allegation says lawmaker is 'trying to direct attention from himself'

That document suggested the FBI "became aware of compromising pictures" of Matt Gaetz and another election official involved with "underage prostitutes" during an unrelated investigation into political corruption. It suggests that Don Gaetz can mitigate his son's potential legal troubles by arranging for the funds needed to release Levinson from captivity in Iran.

But Kent -- who acknowledged sending the text in the interview with Cuomo -- maintained Monday evening that his communications with Don Gaetz weren't part of an extortion plot.

"When I left, the last thing I told Don Gaetz was that you'll never hear from me again. I'm not a threat to you or your son. I won't talk to the press. I'm not going to say a bad word about him," he said.

Matt Gaetz has named former Department of Justice prosecutor David McGee as being involved in the alleged plot as well, something McGee denies.

The Florida lawmaker began pushing his claims of extortion after it became public that the Justice Department is investigating him over allegations involving sex trafficking and prostitution, including involving a minor, according to a person familiar with the investigation.