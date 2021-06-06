Man looking for shark teeth in a Florida river survives an alligator bite to his head

He says an ex-firefighter at the restaurant got a first aid kit and bandaged his head while others called 911.

"I was so lucky that I was in a public place and that there were people who I was able to call over," he said.

Heim says he felt really tired and just wanted to go to sleep after the bite. But he feared he was going to die.

Heim says he joked and made light of what happened when he first got to the hospital. But he had "a very religious and emotional moment" as he was about to get a CT scan, when he realized how lucky he was to survive.

"The situation really just emotionally came crashing down on me," he said. "I cried so hard that day for about an hour or two. (I) just could not stop crying and I was thanking God."

He spent a day-and-a-half in the hospital and says his swelling has gone down a lot. He is still taking antibiotics to fight off infection.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says alligators become more active as their courtship activities begin in April, and as temperatures warm up.