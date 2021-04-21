Man in North Carolina fatally shot while deputies served warrant, authorities say

A man was fatally shot while deputies were serving a warrant in the North Carolina city of Elizabeth City. CNN's Nick Valencia has the details.

A man was fatally shot while deputies were serving a warrant Wednesday morning in the North Carolina city of Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was the subject of a search warrant, died in what the sheriff's office called an officer-involved shooting.

At a brief afternoon news conference, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said there is footage from body-worn cameras but he has not yet viewed it.

The sheriff identified the man as Andrew Brown Jr. Family members told CNN that Brown was 40 years old and lived in Elizabeth City.

Officials said they would not answer questions about the investigation.

Lydia Brown said she was in bed when her daughter came to deliver the news that her grandson had been shot and killed.

"He was just here two or three days ago picking up his mail," the 92-year-old said when she was reached by phone. "We want to know why. We want to know what (happened). And we want to know who," she said about the investigation into the shooting. "He was my grandson and I love him."