Man in far-right militant group joined Capitol mob after appearing with Trump ally Roger Stone

Minuta had also walked alongside former national security adviser Michael Flynn at a rally in Washington on December 12 and was interviewed by Alex Jones for his InfoWars program in a video posted on January 19, 2020, before a gun-rights rally in Virginia.

Minuta has previously received support from the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes.

Last May, when Minuta decided to reopen the tattoo parlor he runs in Newburgh, New York, in defiance of the governor's Covid-19-related order to close nonessential businesses, Rhodes called on all Oath Keepers members within driving distance to attend a rally at Minuta's shop.

"Anytime a patriot stands up in defense of liberty, we need to be standing right there with him, shoulder-to-shoulder," Rhodes said in a statement about the planned rally posted on the Oath Keepers website.