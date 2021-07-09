Man charged with killing golf pro Gene Siller 'bound the hands, legs, and mouth' of two other victims with tape, warrant says

A truck was on the green, and officers found the bodies of the two other men in the truck's bed -- both of whom also had been shot, police said. One of the slain men was Pierson, 76, of Kansas -- the registered owner of the Ram 3500, police said.

Police identified the third victim as Valdez, 46, of California, and said he and Pierson appeared "to have no relation to the location at all."

Someone had driven to the green in the truck and shot Siller when Siller arrived to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The shooter then fled, WXIA reported.

Funeral services will be held Monday

Funeral services for Siller will take place on Monday, according to an email from his golf club, which announced it will also hold a celebration of life Monday evening.

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller's death. "All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends," the association tweeted on July 3.

Siller, 46, leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club.