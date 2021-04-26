Man bowls perfect game with his father's ashes inside the ball

"I started crying more when he approached me because we did what we said we would do."

When their father died in 2016, Hinkle said he and his brother thought about quitting bowling. Their mother died in 2014, so it was hard to continue the sport without being able to look back and see their parents.

"My mom and dad were always there for me and my brother when we were bowling in leagues," Hinkle said. "You'd look back and you'd see one of them there, or both."

Hinkle first brought up the idea of bowling with his father's ashes to his brother in 2017. But it took more than a year to find someone who was willing to put the ashes in a bowling ball.

Many Hinkle asked didn't know how to do so, or were nervous about ruining the ball, he said.

Luckily, Hinkle's childhood friend, who also bowls and had just opened a pro shop, was up for the task. She sealed the ashes in the thumb hole on the first try.

Hinkle said he is going to retire this ball after he completes the upcoming Tournament of Champions, the last tournament he played with his father before he passed away.