Man arrested after guns were found in his Chicago hotel room. The mayor called them 'weapons of war'

The W Hotel has not responded to CNN's request for comment and it referred all questions from CNN affiliate WLS to the Chicago Police Department.

Casteel, who lives in Ankeny, Iowa, was released after paying a $1,000 cash bond. He doesn't have any previous criminal history or issues in federal databases, Brown said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told WLS she's "not happy" with the bond amount.

"This isn't a firearm for personal protection. What he had were weapons of war," Lightfoot said.

"Because he was charged with mere possession and legally, here in our city, the charges weren't of the type that he could have been held. But luckily, he was questioned by the joint terrorism task force. He is now under radar screening of the FBI."

Casteel will be allowed to reside in Iowa and travel back and forth for the duration of the case, court documents show. He also had to surrender the weaponry to the Chicago Police Department and was ordered to stay away from the W Hotel.

Judge David R. Navarro told Casteel Tuesday that he understands the man is permitted to possess firearms in his home state of Iowa, but added, "clearly we are not in Iowa."