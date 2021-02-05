Man arrested after boarding plane in US government VIP fleet at Joint Base Andrews

A man gained access to a C-40 aircraft on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that's part of a fleet frequently utilized by senior government leaders. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

A man gained access to a C-40 aircraft on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday that's part of a fleet frequently utilized by senior government leaders, the base said in a statement Friday.

The US Air Force is expected to announce a security review at all Air Force bases as a result, a defense official told CNN.

The 316th Wing Public Affairs said in the statement that the man had "gained unauthorized access to the flightline and entered a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing. Joint Base Andrews Security Forces responded, detained and interviewed the individual. U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations assisted with the interview."

The 89th Airlift employs the planes typically used by the President as Air Force One and others that are used to transport the vice president and Cabinet members.

The plane the man boarded is not part of the presidential fleet, according to a Defense Department official.

The announcement came hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel from Joint Base Andrews to Delaware for the weekend. It is not publicly known which plane Biden will use. Any aircraft with the President is designated as Air Force One.