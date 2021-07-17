Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old in Queens, NYPD says

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Queens caught on video, the New York City Police Department tweeted.

The man, who has not been named publicly, faces charges of attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, according to police.

The NYPD earlier said it was looking for two men in connection with the brazen attempted kidnapping on Thursday night.

Surveillance footage released by police shows a man getting out of a maroon-colored sedan and moving quickly toward a group of children and one adult walking down the street. The man grabs the smallest child as he walked several paces ahead of the others.

The man carries the boy to the far side of the sedan, puts him in the rear seat and gets into the driver's seat of the car.

Meanwhile, the child's mother, identified by police as Dolores Diaz Lopez, runs to the passenger side of the car and appears to struggle with someone in the front seat. She eventually gets hold of her son and pulls him out the front-passenger window.