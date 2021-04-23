Ma'Khia Bryant should be remembered as a loving teenager, her mother says

"I'm a single mother of five kids and, you know, now Ma'Khia is gone and I only have four kids, and I can't — that is so hard for me to say," Bryant said, fighting back tears.

Bryant said Ma'Khia would want the killing to stop.

"I've always had sympathy for the Breonna Taylor story and her family and her friends and her situation. And now I know what it feels like to lose a child," she said.

She added that her daughter was "peaceful," "loving" and "wanted everybody to get along."

A dispute over a messy home

Ma'Khia was in foster care at the home where the shooting took place.

According to Angela Moore, who cared for her, Bryant and two other girls were arguing over a messy home and an unmade bed shortly before a fight that ended in the police shooting.

Moore said two of her former foster children had come to her Columbus home Tuesday to celebrate her birthday when the young women and Ma'Khia bickered over housekeeping.