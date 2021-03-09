Major's not the only misbehaving White House dog. But don't let that deter you from adopting a shelter pup

Helping your furry friend adjust to a new home is a process, experts say, and it takes time and patience to instill good behavior.

Every dog is different

It's important to get to know a dog before adopting to make sure that they're a good fit for your family, says Block.

Animal shelters and rescue groups typically have a record of behavioral and medical information about each of their dogs that can help you make the right decision. And while it could be worth taking into consideration factors such as the dog's breed, spending personal time with your potential new pet is a better bet.

"The HSUS believes that every dog is an individual and while some breed specific research may be helpful, it's best to get to know a dog one-on-one," Block wrote. "With the majority of dogs in the United States being of mixed breed, their individual temperament is more important than assumptions about their breed(s)."

Once you find the perfect match and bring your new pup home, you might find that they still cause trouble every now and then.