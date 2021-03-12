Majority of New York congressional Democrats call for Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Addressing the allegations Friday, Cuomo said in a news conference to "let the review proceed. I'm not going to resign."

"I did not do what has been alleged, period. I won't speculate about people's possible motives," he continued.

He also, without naming names, attacked the lawmakers who have called on him to resign, saying politicians who take positions "without knowing the facts" are "reckless and dangerous" and bowing to "cancel culture."

A source familiar with the conversations that preceded Friday's coordinated call for Cuomo's resignation said the group has been in touch as the allegations mounted, but only agreed to move forward together on Thursday. They decided to wait until Friday morning to go public so as not to step on President Joe Biden's speech Thursday night.

The source said the tipping point for the members had been a combination of the most recent developments, including State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's announcement on Thursday that Democrats there would begin an impeachment investigation. The decision to go in, nearly all at the same time, was also an acknowledgement that when one made the call, it would up the pressure on all the rest.