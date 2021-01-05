Majority of Georgia voters say presidential election conducted fairly, CNN exit poll shows

Georgia voters who cast ballots in the runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate mostly say that their state's presidential election in November was conducted fairly, and around three-quarters say they are confident their vote in this election will be counted accurately, according to the early results of an exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.

Those views are sharply divided by party, as both Republican candidates for Senate in today's contests have expressed support for a planned effort to reject Electoral College votes as they are presented to Congress on Wednesday. Among Georgia Republicans who voted in the runoff elections, about three-quarters say that the presidential election in Georgia was not conducted fairly, while more than 9 in 10 Democrats say the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes, was fair.