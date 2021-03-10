Major retailer now selling teen's book

"For me to be in the community of the people in the low percent that are (African American authors), that's our culture, that's super dope. Just knowing that I'm doing something that is bigger than myself," he added.

The Sheldon High School junior has been getting a lot of great business advice from his dad, who is the founder of Rapid Brands.

Chris Johnson said his family is not just focused on making money, they want to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"I'm so excited that Josiah ... at 13 years old created a joke book, and now at 17 it's in stores nationwide. I think that could bring people a lot of joy and hope that that idea that they have is possible. Just takes a ton of faith and hard work and it can happen," Chris Johnson said.

Josiah Johnson's joke book is in the Easter aisle of your favorite CVS pharmacy. Also, look for him on a Netflix documentary soon. Crews are filming a documentary about his budding basketball career.

