Major League Baseball is back with a 162-game schedule and actual humans in the stands

After April 5, the Rangers will host games at slightly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating sections. Fans will be required to wear masks except when they are "actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats," according to the Rangers.

The majority of teams will open their stadiums Thursday at 20% to 30% capacity to allow fans to socially distance. Average capacity will be 28%.

The Philadelphia Phillies, for instance, will seat 8,800 -- or 20% capacity -- at Citizens Bank Park for each of the team's first 19 home games. The New York Yankees, at 20% capacity, will allow 10,850 fans in the stadium.

"I think that we as players didn't realize how much we appreciate having fans in the stands until last year," said Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber. "Having any fans ... makes it a more fun environment."

The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow 41% capacity, or 20,000 fans, at home games, while the Dodgers will seat 15,500 spectators, or 28% capacity.

"Regardless if there's 10 fans or 2,500 or whatever it is, it's going to be a special day for all of us," Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said of opening day.

Safety guidelines for fans