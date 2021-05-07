Major disappointment: America added way fewer jobs than expected in April

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. This was far less the than 1 million jobs economists predicted America would add last month. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

The US economy added only 266,000 jobs in April at the anniversary of the worst job loss for any month on record. This was far less than forecasts of economists, who had predicted America would add 1 million jobs last month.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.1% in April, up from 6% a month earlier, as more people returned to the labor force to look actively for work. The March jobs numbers were also revised down to 770,000 from 916,000 reported initially.

It was the slowest improvement for jobs since January. Experts predicted that the vaccine rollout and the reopening of the economy would jolt hiring.

But the jobs recovery isn't necessarily in trouble.

As analysts come to terms with how wrong their forecasts were, they point to other data like weekly claims for unemployment benefits as proof that improvements are continuing.

"With most of the high-frequency indicators still pointing to further improvement and jobless claims falling like a stone in recent weeks, however, we doubt that it signals the recovery is at risk," said Capital Economics senior US economist Michael Pearce.