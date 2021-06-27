Madison Cawthorn, self-described 'big history buff,' keeps getting historical facts wrong

The Emancipation Proclamation

In an interview last November with the publication Jewish Insider, while attending an orientation in Washington for new members of the House, Cawthorn said, "I'm a lover of history, so it's incredible to be in a place where we had the vote to decide to have the Emancipation Proclamation. ..."

President Abraham Lincoln made his own decision to issue the Emancipation Proclamation. There was no congressional vote to "decide" whether to have the proclamation.

It is true that nearly three months after Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation -- which declared that all slaves in states still in rebellion against the US would be free on January 1, 1863 -- the House passed a nonbinding resolution expressing its support for the proclamation.

James Madison and the Declaration of Independence