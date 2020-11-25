Macy's will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade -- but only for TV

If you live in New York City or had hoped to travel there for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, you're out of luck. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be the usual millions lining the Manhattan parade route to watch the giant balloons, festive floats and performers.

But take heart: The parade itself will go on. It's just going to be staged as a TV-only event in 2020. New Yorkers and visitors will have to enjoy the parade the way the rest of the country has traditionally done it -- from the comfort and safety of home.

NBC will air the 2020 parade from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones Thursday. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host.

Parade changes

In light of this year's unprecedented circumstances, Macy's partnered with the City of New York to safely produce this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade.