Louisiana's latest Covid-19 surge features more unvaccinated people in their 30s and 40s

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in the state. CNN's Miguel Marquez gets a look inside the hospital.

For Dr. Frank Courmier, the latest Covid-19 surge hitting his Louisiana hospital is different from the three preceding waves -- the people now getting sick are younger.

"We're getting people in their third and fourth decades, otherwise healthy with no real preexisting conditions coming in, unvaccinated and very sick, very fast," Courmier told CNN. "We see almost no vaccinated patients."

The younger patients have meant that Courmier, the medical director for pulmonary and critical services at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, has had to have difficult conversations with their children.

"Something new that I'm having to struggle with is now having to tell four-, five- and nine-year-olds about their loved one and not being able to get them home or be able to see them," he said with a catch in his throat. "That's difficult. And I don't want to go through that over and over again."

"I have children of my own," he later added, "and it's just very difficult to imagine if my kids had to go through the same issue."