Louisiana unveils civil rights markers honoring the courage of activists and the places they organized and boycotted for change

"The people were talking about the incidents as if they happened yesterday," McKinley said. "The way they were able to recall every single detail about what happened — it was unmistakably a difficult time, but the pride, the courage, the determination — there were grown men who were able to articulate for the first time how it impacted their lives."

The historical significance of these locations are marked with a 6-foot tall steel silhouette that resembles a protester holding a picket sign, designed by McKinley's son Ernest M. English and her art director Benjamin Clay. The markers will be half female and half male silhouettes.

"Any and all of the creative needed to be from the perspective of the people who were on the front lines," English told CNN.

"At 4 a.m. (the design) just came to me — this is a legacy project for people who were on the front lines... and it needs to make those people proud."

From the steel silhouette to the bright colors used on each display, the idea of hope and courage is evident to anyone who visits the trail markers.