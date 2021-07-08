Louisiana teen becomes the first African American contestant to win National Spelling Bee

According to a video posted on the official Guinness World Records Twitter page, Zaila started dribbling when she was just 5 years old and hopes to one day become a professional basketball player and join the WNBA.

"I think the more that the achievements and triumphs of women are promoted and publicized, the more likely it is that other girls all around the world will see that they can do any and everything that they put their minds to," she said in the video.

The National Spelling Bee competition began with 209 spellers, ranging from 9 to 15 years old, from five countries: the US, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana and Japan. And 11 contestants entered Thursday night's final.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was on hand to cheer on the competitors at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic -- for the first time since World War II.