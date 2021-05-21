Louisiana State Police release videos from 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene

Family feels it got the runaround

His family says they have not been given a chance to grieve him.

"I haven't processed what happened to him, if there's even such a way of properly processing," his mother Mona Hardin told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday.

Greene's family says police initially told them he died on impact when his car crashed on May 10, 2019, after a police pursuit.

Video obtained by the AP and released this week shows Greene face down on the road after the crash outside the city of Monroe being tased and kicked by LSP officers as he tells them he is scared. An initial crash report from state police did not mention there was a struggle between Greene and the officers.

Greene's sister, Alana Wilson, said she saw the initial batch of videos for the first time on Wednesday. She told CNN's Chris Cuomo that authorities have sent the family on a "runaround" since his death, never giving them correct or full information.

"I'm still on the hunt and on a chase for justice for my brother," Wilson said. "I can't even grieve my brother properly knowing that they did this to an innocent human being."