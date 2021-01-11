Los Angeles woman whose mom died of Covid-19 had to hold the funeral in a parking lot

Los Angeles reported 12,617 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 932,697, as the county nears the grim milestone of 1 million cases. An additional 137 new deaths were reported, raising the total number of deaths to 12,387.

'Don't let this be you'

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital normally has a 135-bed capacity, but it is now treating more than 200 people inside, according to Batchlor. More than 60% are coronavirus patients.

Batchlor said the hospital gets some of the city's and state's sickest patients.

"Diabetes is three times more prevalent here than in the rest of California. Mortality is 72% higher. The life expectancy is 10 years shorter here than in the rest of the state," Batchlor said. "All of that is related to this being an under-resourced and an underserved community."

And that means that what happened to the Sesma family tends to be the norm, not the exception.

"We have had the misfortune of seeing this disease run through families and, and all too frequently take multiple members of a single family," Dr. Jason Prasso, who treated both Sesma's mother and stepfather, said.