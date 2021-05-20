Los Angeles Police Department investigating altercation at restaurant as possible anti-Semitic hate crime

A woman who said she was dining at the restaurant told CNN that the people in the cars began throwing bottles at them and yelled anti-Semitic slurs, including the words "dirty Jew."

"We watched from the window as the guys sitting at the table next to us got beat up while they (the aggressors) were asking 'who's Jewish' and screaming 'dirty Jew' and 'Israel kills children' and 'death to Israel,'" she said.

Video of the incident shows a man swinging a metal stanchion at masked men wearing black and punching one of the men as they try to grab it from his hands. He is then pushed against a car where he is kicked and punched by the group of men. Police said they are aware of video of the incident.

A person who answered the phone Wednesday at Sushi Fumi, the restaurant where the alleged attack occurred, told CNN they were too busy to talk and hung up. Subsequent calls to the restaurant were not answered.

The altercation came amid days of violence between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. On Thursday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, after more than a week of conflict left hundreds dead, most of them Palestinians