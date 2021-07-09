London police officer pleads guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

Dick offered an apology for Couzens' actions in a statement outside court.

"My thoughts and those of everyone in the Met Police are with Sarah's loved ones. It is not possible for any of us to begin to imagine what they have been going through. I am so sorry," she said.

"All of us in the Met are sickened, angered and devastated by this man's truly dreadful crimes. Everyone in policing feels betrayed.

"Sarah was a fantastic, talented young women with her whole life ahead of her and that has been snatched away. She was hugely loved and she will be sorely missed by so many people."

Misconduct procedures

Couzens had joined the Met Police in September 2018 and moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in February 2020, where his main role was to patrol embassies, a Met Police statement said. A review process found that he had passed vetting processes and that no information had been available then that would have changed this, it said.