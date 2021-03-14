London police chief faces calls to resign after officers smash vigil to murdered Sarah Everard

Less than an hour after the gathering began, officers moved in to inform people that they were breaching Covid-19 regulations and had to leave. Then, a predominantly male cluster of officers moved in, using containment and corralling techniques -- where officers surround demonstrators to keep them in a particular place, making social-distancing impossible -- ordering people to leave, or face arrest and fines.

As police officers forcibly removed women from the bandstand and dropped others face down to the floor in arrest, attendees chanted "Shame on you," "Arrest your own," and "Who do you protect?"

In a statement on Sunday morning, the Met Police said they "absolutely did not want to be in a position where enforcement action was necessary," but that "we were placed in this position because of the overriding need to protect people's safety."

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins addressed a now-viral photograph of one of the women who had been pinned down by police officers during an interview on Sky News on Sunday morning, saying it is "something that the police will have to explain in that report to the Home Secretary."

Atkins added that the "very upsetting scenes" were being "taken very seriously" by the British government.