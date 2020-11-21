Loeffler campaign says Georgia senator's Covid re-test was negative but she will undergo further testing

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's campaign says the Georgia Republican's previously inconclusive Covid-19 test has come back negative, but that she will continue to undergo testing for the virus.

"Senator Loeffler's previously inconclusive PCR results were retested overnight and the results thankfully came back negative," campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement Sunday.

Lawson added that, "out of an abundance of caution, (Loeffler) will continue to self-isolate and be retested again to hopefully receive consecutive negative test results. We will share those results as they are made available. She will continue to confer with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines."

As CNN reported Saturday, Loeffler's campaign confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday but a subsequent test came back as inconclusive on Saturday evening.

"Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday's events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening," Lawson had said.