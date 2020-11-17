Loeffler and Warnock to participate in Georgia Senate debate

If Republicans lose both seats, it would cost them the Senate Majority, and would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to break any possible legislative ties in favor of Democrats. Loeffler said last week Wednesday that if she and Perdue win, they will "save the country."

Both Perdue and Loeffler have also found themselves in the tenuous position of campaigning amid the backdrop of President Donald Trump's continued refusal to acknowledge his own November 3 loss. Last week, both issued a joint statement calling on Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to resign, writing, "Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not," mirroring false claims from Trump's campaign and the President himself. Raffensperger said he would not step down.