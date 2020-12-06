Loeffler and Warnock to face off in Georgia Senate debate ahead of runoff election

On Saturday night, Trump stumped for Loeffler and Perdue at a Valdosta, Georgia, rally, but once again falsely claimed he won the state and warned without evidence that the runoffs in January could be rigged. CNN has previously reported that Republicans were concerned that Trump could depress turnout among his base if he continued to rail against Georgia's election system. At one point, Trump welcomed Loeffler and Perdue to the stage for very brief remarks at the rally, but both senators were immediately interrupted with chants of "Stop the Steal" and "Fight for Trump."

Loeffler and Warnock have confirmed their participation in Sunday's debate, while Ossoff confirmed he would participate in an earlier debate the same day, but Perdue declined, according to the Atlanta Press Club.

The Press Club has announced plans to proceed with the earlier event with an empty podium set up to represent Perdue.

"In a year when the election of Georgia's two Senators will determine control of the U.S. Senate, it is vital that voters have this opportunity to hear from all the candidates," Atlanta Press Club Chair Marylynn Ryan said in a statement. "These debates are an important public service that the Atlanta Press Club is proud to offer to Georgians."