Lockdown has made London a boomtown for rats

Paul Claydon, another exterminator, based on the edge of Epping Forest in the capital's east, has seen worse. He says he recently killed off a colony trying to dig into a rabbit hutch to eat an unsuspecting family pet.

"It might be that we are seeing and hearing them more often, working from home in the office under the loft... but I fear London may get a big surprise when it reopens," Claydon says. "Especially if businesses and properties that did have a problem haven't kept up with their pest control plans."

Coates and Claydon have both left long careers in other fields to set up small firms in what has become a booming sector.

Coates, a veteran of the Iraq War, founded his outfit five years ago and has since written an eBook named "War and Pest: from Basra to bedbugs."

Claydon spent 25 years in IT at a financial services firm before setting up his business two years ago. "I wanted something that was recession-proof, and it has been relentlessly busy," he says.

Claydon says he normally gets about 10 rodent call outs a week but during lockdown it's been "easily 20 plus."