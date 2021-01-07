Lock them up

Across the US, more than 1,400 Black Lives Matter demonstrators were arrested this past summer. But yesterday, as mostly White pro-Trump agitators gathered at state capitols across the country -- and as many of them launched assaults on state Capitol buildings and governors' mansions, forcing employees to evacuate and buildings to lock down -- the police largely stood by.

Let's be clear: The police should stand by when protests are peaceful. No one is asking that the pro-Trump protesters be treated like the Black Lives Matter protesters. We are asking, instead, that demonstrators for racial justice be treated appropriately.

And vice-versa. Angry but non-violent demonstrators should be allowed to assemble and should be given significant leeway. But when peaceful demonstrations give way to marauding mobs and all-out violent assaults on the country itself, it's time for law enforcement to intervene. Yesterday, law enforcement shirked that duty.