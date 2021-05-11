Liz Cheney strikes defiant tone in floor speech on eve of her expected ousting from House GOP leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) gives remarks from the House floor one day before House Republicans are expected to vote to remove her from leadership.

Rep. Liz Cheney vowed Tuesday evening not to remain silent as former President Donald Trump continues to spread lies that the election was stolen from him, striking a defiant tone ahead of an expected vote to remove her from House Republican leadership on Wednesday.

The Wyoming Republican struck a defiant tone on Tuesday evening ahead of the vote, which is all but assured to end in her removal as GOP conference chair after her continued criticisms of Trump. She declared that she would not join with other leaders who ignore Trump's lies, emboldening him and threatening democracy.

"We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed," Cheney said.

"Every one of us who has sworn the oath must act to prevent the unraveling of our democracy. This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar," Cheney said. "I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former President's crusade to undermine our democracy."