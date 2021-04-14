Liz Cheney says she won't support Trump if he runs in 2024

During a Conservative Political Action Conference speech in February, the former President declared, "With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate, and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House."

"And I wonder who that will be. I wonder who that will be," Trump continued. "Who? Who? Who will that be? I wonder."

Cheney on Wednesday stood by her decision to vote to impeach Trump, asserting that his actions amounted to "the gravest violation of an oath of office by any president in American history."

"For us as a party, we have to be the party of hope and aspiration, and we cannot embrace insurrection. We can't minimize what happened on January 6. And I think all of us, regardless of partisanship, have an obligation and a duty to the Constitution. A duty to the peaceful transition of power," she told Fox News.