Liz Cheney chooses truth over power -- a lonely path in Trump's GOP

But comments by Cheney at a conference in Georgia this week, reported by CNN's Jamie Gangel and Michael Warren, make a convincing case that she is acting not out of political calculation but conviction.

"We can't embrace the notion the election is stolen," Cheney said. "It's a poison in the bloodstream of our democracy." She added that a "peaceful transfer of power must be defended" and described the Constitution as a "shield."

There is little politically for her to gain, at least in the short term, in a party that has fully accepted Trump's false reality about election fraud.

McCarthy may have sealed Cheney's fate

McCarthy argued on Tuesday on Fox News that Cheney was a liability not because of her vote to impeach Trump but because she could no longer "carry out the message. We all need to be working as one, if we're able to win the majority."

Yet Cheney has in fact adopted a strong, detailed critique of Biden's ambitious agenda that if enacted would amount to a multi-trillion-dollar effort to remake the US social safety net not seen since the 1960s.