Liz Cheney becomes latest House Republican to be censured by state party for her vote to impeach Trump

The Wyoming Republican Party voted Saturday to formally censure Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in the latest example of a state GOP punishing lawmakers who have bucked the former President.

In the motion to censure Cheney, who easily survived a House Republican Conference vote to remain in her leadership spot earlier this week, the state Republican Party also called for her to "immediately" resign. The party intends to "withhold any future political funding" from her, the motion said. It also called on her to repay donations to her 2020 campaign from the state GOP and any county Republican Parties.

"My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship," Cheney said in a statement Saturday.