Little fingers and screaming led a dog walker to a boy trapped in the collapsed Florida condo rubble

Out walking his dog after midnight, Nicholas Balboa felt the ground shake.

Plumes of dust and debris soon billowed all around as a massive section of a condo complex in Surfside, Florida, crashed to the ground Thursday.

No one could have survived, Balboa recalled thinking.

As people gathered at the front of the building, he and another man walked along the beach to the back.

"It was eerie, like quiet, still," he told CNN. "It was almost out of a horror movie."

Somebody screamed.

Balboa and the man followed the sound. Then, Balboa spotted something: fingers, little ones, wriggling from beneath the mountain of chunked concrete and twisted metal.

"Finally, I got close enough to hear him, and he said, 'Can you see my hand?'" Balboa said. "He was sticking his hand up .... through the debris. And I could see his hand and his fingers wiggling."

Balboa flashed the light on his phone to signal for help, and a police officer came over, he said. More rescuers eventually arrived.