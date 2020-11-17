Lindsey Graham fuels Republican civil war in Georgia

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is disputing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's claim that Graham had hinted that he should try to discard some ballots in Georgia, where a recount is underway. Graham also made calls to officials in Arizona and Nevada, two other states President-elect…

President Donald Trump cried foul about the 2020 election even before a single voter had cast a ballot. Now, at long last, we have testimony from a credible witness who says he was the subject of an attempt to alter the results of the election. Unfortunately for Trump, and alarmingly for the country, the man who has been accused of leaning on a state official to do so is the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Graham rejects as "ridiculous," the grave allegations made by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- also a Republican -- who says he was left stunned by a Friday phone call in which the Senator seemed to recommend throwing out legal ballots.

On Tuesday, a Raffensperger staffer said he participated in the call and heard Graham ask if they could throw out ballots.