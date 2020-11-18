Lewis Hamilton set to meet an old rival in the future of motorsport

Extreme E is the new, all-electric, off-road racing competition set to bring attention to some of the world's most dramatic locations and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has just joined with a new team.

Dubbed the "future of racing," Extreme E promises to revolutionize the face of motorsport.

The new electric series is set to be launched in early 2021 and has attracted some big names from the world of Formula One.

The premise of the new championship is to take electric SUVs to five of the most remote and extreme locations on the planet, including the Arctic and the Amazon, in a bid to raise awareness of climate change.

Six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton launched a team in September, named X44, in reference to his F1 racing number.

He was then followed by former teammate and 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg -- his team Rosberg Xtreme Racing (RXR) will also take part in the inaugural season.

"The series represents an amazing opportunity to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the fight against climate change -- the single biggest threat to our planet today," Rosberg said.