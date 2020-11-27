Lewis Hamilton addresses F1's 'massive problem' with human rights ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

One letter, signed by 17 separate organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, expressed concerns about going ahead with racing in Bahrain "despite continuing abuses against protestors who oppose the event."

Protesters see the Grand Prix as "'sportswashing' Bahrain's worsening human rights situation," the letter continued.

Hamilton said he was given the letters when he arrived and hadn't had time to fully digest them, but he called on every sport to use its platform to push for change.

An F1 spokesperson said the organization is committed to respecting human rights.

"We have always been clear with all race promoters and Governments with which we deal worldwide that we take violence, abuse of human rights and repression very seriously," the spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNN.

CNN has contacted the Bahraini government for comment.

Last year, rights groups accused F1 of turning a blind eye to the plight of Bahraini activist Najah Yusuf, a critic of the Grand Prix race.