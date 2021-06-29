Letter sent months before deadly Florida collapse warned damage to condo building was accelerating

A correspondence from the board president of Champlain Towers South, which unexpectedly crashed to the ground last week in Surfside, Florida, describes the progression of decay at the building since 2018 saying, "the observable damage such as in the garage has gotten significantly worse since the initial inspection."

Board President Jean Wodnicki addressed the letter to neighbors April 9.

"The concrete deterioration is accelerating. The roof situation got much worse, so extensive roof repairs had to be incorporated," says the letter, acquired by CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Wodnicki further describes issues facing the building saying, "When you can visually see the concrete spalling (cracking), that means that the rebar holding it together is rusting and deteriorating beneath the surface."

A structural field survey performed in 2018 by Morabito Consultants Inc., found several things wrong with the building, including major structural damage below the pool deck, according to the report.

"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas," the report says.