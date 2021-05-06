Less than a third of parents say they'd let their child get Covid-19 vaccine right away, survey finds

One vaccine -- from Pfizer/BioNTech -- already is authorized in the US for people ages 16 and up, while two others -- from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- are authorized for 18 and older.

Efforts are underway to expand eligibility. The US Food and Drug Administration could extend its emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to ages 12-15 by early next week, a federal official has told CNN.

The survey percentages are not far off from those among US adults late last year when answering a KFF questionnaire about whether they would get a Covid-19 vaccine themselves, just as the vaccines were being authorized for any person.

In that survey published in December, 34% of adults said they would get a vaccine as soon as possible, and 39% said they would wait and see.

Those attitudes shifted toward acceptance over time. The latest KFF data shows about 64% of US adults say they've either already gotten a vaccine or would get one as soon as possible, while a further 15% say they will wait and see.