Legacy of MLK's 'I have a dream' speech becomes a nightmare for Atlanta sports team owner

CNN has reached out to Loeffler's team for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Following the decision not to charge any of the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death, NBA star LeBron James tweeted, "The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!"

Asked about her own experience of being a Black woman in America, Williams told CNN that "in addition to sometimes feeling a bit of fear, we often feel unheard. And specifically, as female athletes, we often feel that even more. So, we always find ways to try to speak up for people who often aren't heard."

In response to the stance of their team owner, Williams said the players were frustrated, disappointed and confused. "There were definitely a lot of emotions," she explained.

The league told CNN that the demographic composition of the WNBA is 80% persons of color, some of whom, Williams said, have "lost family members to gun violence, have felt a lot of this in a very personal way."