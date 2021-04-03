LeBron James morphs into Looney Tunes character in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

The "Space Jam: A New Legacy" trailer stars LeBron James as the franchise's new basketball hero, with plenty of nods to the 1996 Michael Jordan classic.

In case you weren't feeling your age lately, it's been 25 years -- a quarter of a century -- since the "Space Jam" movie came out.

This year, director Malcolm D. Lee and a creative dream team is bringing Warner Bros.' "Space Jam" back to the big screen with an animated/live-action hybrid sequel, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

In the sequel, NBA champion Lebron James has to get his son back, but there's only one way to do it: by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and other timeless Looney Tunes characters to victory against a rogue A.I. on the basketball court.

The movie's revamped website, spacejam.com, describes the film as a "manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids."

The trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled, colorful, family friendly event, teeming with references from the 1996 classic that starred NBA legend Michael Jordan.

When James is trapped in the digitized world -- the 'Serververse'-- he morphs into a classic 2-D Looney Tune.