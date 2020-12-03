LeBron James could play with his son in the NBA after extending contract with Los Angeles Lakers

At the age of 38, he will become a free agent again in 2023 -- the same year his eldest son Bronny graduates from high school.

Last year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver opened up the possibility to go straight from high school to the NBA -- like James did back in 2003 -- rather than attend college or play in a foreign league first.

Earlier this year, Silver doubled down on this plan, saying: "We haven't made it a secret recently it is our intention, although we still need to work out the details with the players association, to return to an entry age of 18."