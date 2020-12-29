Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister calls Beirut port explosion 'suspicious'

CNN has sought comment from Najjar and has not received a response.

At least 204 people were killed, and thousands more injured in the explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital. The blast, which left an orange mushroom cloud towering over the city, caused extensive damage to Beirut's central and eastern districts, displacing around 300,000 people from their homes.

More than four months on, what triggered the detonation of the material remains unclear, but government officials have said that they have not ruled out sabotage.

"Everything that's happening is suspicious," Diab told CNN. "There's something that's unexplainable, the timing of this, what's happening."

Diab has been charged with criminal neglect as part of a judicial probe into the blast.

He denies the charge and says he has been singled out despite the fact the explosive material had been stored at the port for around six years before he took office.

"You must ask the questions: Who brought the ship? Who owns it? Who paid for it? Who was silent about it for seven years?" Diab said.