Leading House Democrat sues Donald Trump under a post-Civil War law for conspiracy to incite US Capitol riot

The lawsuit links the hours-long standoff at the Capitol directly to Trump's rally earlier in the day where the former President told his supporters, "...if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Trump also said, "You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

Giuliani, the lawsuit alleges, also riled up the crowd by continuing to talk about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud and telling supporters on January 6: "Let's have trial by combat."

The lawsuit accuses Trump of delaying the delivery of his speech to the crowd at the Ellipse on January 6 as a way to give the Proud Boys time to get to the Capitol and overcome the police presence there, though there is no evidence provided that Trump's speech was delayed or that any delay was intentional.

In addition to Trump and Giuliani, the lawsuit names the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as defendants.