Lead investigator in Derek Chauvin case changes mind about what George Floyd said in video

"At that point it is just pain," Stiger responded.

He also testified that the crowd of bystanders gathered at the scene did not pose a threat to Chauvin or other officers -- an assertion made by the defense, which described the crowd as hostile.

"They were merely filming, and most of their concern was for Mr. Floyd," the expert testified.

While it is possible for a crowd to distract an officer, Stiger does not believe it happened in this case because Chauvin was talking to Floyd.

"In the body-worn video, you can hear Mr. Floyd displaying his discomfort and pain, and you can also hear the defendant responding to him," he said.

On cross-examination, Stiger said some of the comments from bystanders could be considered potential threats and that officers are taught to predict future behavior. He also acknowledged that Chauvin could have used a Taser initially because Floyd actively resisted attempts to put him in a police vehicle.

Stiger's testimony initially began on Tuesday afternoon. He said that he has conducted over 2,500 use-of-force reviews.